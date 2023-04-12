Dax Harwood: “Punk misses wrestling”

On his latest Podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood …

“I will say this the reason I’m fantasy booking that [CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite] is because outside of Roman Reigns and you please correct me if I’m wrong, outside of Roman Reigns and maybe, this is not including like Brock Lesnar, or Logan Paul or whatever. But outside of Roman Reigns and maybe Cody Rhodes, the biggest name in professional wrestling right now is CM Punk. Right? Definitely the biggest name in AEW.

So if we want, if we want to take AEW to the next level, if we’re here to work for AEW, if we’re here to make professional wrestling better because of AEW, the way you do that is you take the biggest star that you have, and one of the biggest stars in the world, and you put them on the card, and you make money with them. Also, on top of saying that, I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling, that’s your headline, Punk misses wrestling, and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans, he wants to get back to wrestling. So I’ll leave it at that.”