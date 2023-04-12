CM Punk ready to return to All Elite Wrestling

Plans are in motion for CM Punk to make his grand return to AEW.

Multiple insiders are reporting that Punk has told AEW that he’s ready to return and there were plans already to bring Punk back before he had the Instagram meltdown where he criticized Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

Meanwhile, Dax Harwood of FTR said on his latest podcast that he talks to Punk every day and he can say that Punk misses wrestling and Punk wants to come back and “give back to the fans.”

CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since September’s All Out where he lashed out at The Elite during the post-PPV press conference and then was part of a backstage brawl that dominated headlines for months. He was subsequently stripped off the AEW title for his involvement although Punk was seriously injured in the match and the title was going to be taken away from him anyway.

At one point Punk and AEW were on the verge of splitting and Punk wanted out of his deal. It’s up to AEW President Tony Khan to now green light the return, a return which would certainly give AEW some additional star power, although one which comes with several high risks.