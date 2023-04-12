Becoming Ric Flair documentary nominated for Sports Emmy Awards

The Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair documentary, produced by WWE Network and Peacock has been nominated in the Outstanding Long Documentary category at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

NYC Point Gods from Showtime, The Redeem Team from Netflix, Citizen Ashe from CNN, and After Jackie from the History Channel are the other documentaries nominated with the Flair one.

“Wow, it’s such an honor to receive this @sportsemmys nomination for best Long Documentary! Thank you @WWE for the opportunity to share my life with the world through Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair,” said the Nature Boy in a tweet.

This is the first time that a WWE documentary has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award.

The ceremony takes place on May 22 from New York.