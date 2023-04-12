4/12/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

Allin delivers a Stunner and sends Strickland to the outside. Allin takes him down with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Allin sets up for the Coffin Drop, but Strickland rolls back out. Allin takes him out with another dive and gets him back into the ring. Strickland rolls out again and Allin goes after him, but Strickland delivers a shot and drops Allin on the floor with a body slam. Strickland stomps on Allin and goes to the barricade, but Allin delivers a shot to the midsection and slams Strickland into the barricade. Allin delivers a Coffin Splash against the barricade, but Strickland comes back and trips him up on the steps and delivers a kick against the steps. Strickland gets Allin back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Strickland takes Allin’s belt off and beats him with is as Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo are shown watching the match from backstage. Allin comes back and trips Strickland up and connects with a Coffin Splash in the corner. Strickland comes back with a back heel kick and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Strickland delivers shots to Allin’s head and chokes him with his necklace.

Strickland delivers another kick and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin goes to the apron and delivers a few shots, and then bites Strickland’s head. Strickland comes back with a few shots and a kick to Allin’s head. Strickland double stomps Allin on the apron and to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland drops Allin with a Flatliner. Strickland goes up top, but Allin cuts him off. Allin takes off Strickland’s boot and bites his foot. Allin stomps on Strickland and applies a knee bar. Strickland delivers body shots and gets free. They exchange shots and Allin goes for a Coffin Splash, but Strickland counters with a German suplex as Jack Perry is shown watching the match from backstage. Allin goes back to the knee bar, but Strickland makes it to the ropes. Allin goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off . Strickland takes Allin to the apron, but Allin counters with a reverse hurricanrana to the floor. Allin gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers a Coffin Drop. Allin goes for the cover, but Prince Nana comes to ringside and puts Strickland’s foot on the rope. Allin goes after Nana, but Brian Cage comes out and backs Allin away. Allin gets back into the ring, but Strickland kicks him in the head. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp, but his ankle gives out. Strickland goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin stomps on Strickland’s foot and runs the ropes, but Cage trips him up.

Aubrey Edwards ejects Nana and Cage from ringside and Strickland grabs a chair. Allin knocks it out of his hands and delivers Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Allin rolls into the Last Supper pinning combination and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, the AEW World Champion, MJF, comes to the stage.

—

Back from the break, MJF has made his way to the ring. MJF says he and Allin had a great match at Full Gear 2021 and is one of the best guys he’s stood in the ring with, but he is better than him. MJF says his headlock takeover is better than Allin’s and Allin has not shot at winning the title. MJF says Allin is not on the level of The Devil, and then Allin asks MJF if he is ever happy. Allin says nothing has changed from six years ago with MJF, but he has helped pay for his parent’s house and his dad to retire. Allin says he isn’t going to lower his morals to be somebody and tells MJF to keep talking. MJF says Allin is an arrogant little boy and that he is sick of him, Guevara, and Perry talking about his morals. MJF says morals kill careers and says he is willing to do whatever it takes. MJF says his legacy will read that he was the greatest of all time, but Allin’s will read that he was Sting’s bitch. Sting’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Sting says he has been offended by MJF’s words the past few weeks and says he doesn’t see himself like a daddy daycare kind of guy, but more like a cheerleader. He smacks MJF in the face with some pompoms and says he will stop if MJF stops talking about Cody Daycare. Sting says MJF had a cheerleader in Cody, just like he is a cheerleader for Allin and Ric Flair was a cheerleader for him. Sting says he still has a little left in him, but he doesn’t have a thirst of hunger for the World title. Sting says showtime is almost over for him, but it is just getting started for Allin. Sting tells MJF that Allin will become the AEW World Champion and tells him that it is showtime. Allin says he is the guy who is going to end MJF’s reign of terror and become and champion, and then MJF slaps him in the face and leaves the ring.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (w/Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron, and QT Marshall) vs. Silas Young

Young delivers a few shots and comes off the ropes, but Hobbs delivers a clothesline and a spine-buster. Hobbs delivers Town Bidness and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Hobbs and Marshall drag Young up the ramp, but Wardlow appears outside near Hobbs’ car. Wardlow begins destroying the car by scratching it up and busting out the windows. Wardlow lifts the car on a forklift and flips it upside down. Back in the arena, Hobbs is pissed and tries to powerbomb Young through a couple tables by the stage. Wardlow’s music hits and comes to the stage to brawl with Hobbs. Wrestlers and agents run from the back to separate them, and Hobbs finally backs away as Wardlow power bombs Solo off the stage and through the tables. Wardlow picks up the TNT title and holds it in the air as guys check on Solo.

—

A vignette airs for Jay White and Juice Robinson. They say they are Bullet Club’s high rollers and that they are just getting started with Ricky Starks and proclaim themselves Bullet Club Gold.

—

Match #3 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart)

Matthews tosses Cassidy into the corner, but Cassidy comes back with a hurricanrana. Cassidy goes to run the ropes, but Matthews gets back into the ring. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and delivers a dropkick. Allin delivers a diving elbow through the ropes and gets Matthews back into the ring. Cassidy goes up top and dives, but Matthews catches him. Matthews goes for a power bomb, but Cassidy sends him into the corner with a hurricanrana. Cassidy delivers a DDT and an Orange Punch, but grabs at his injured hand. The doctor checks on his hand, but Matthews comes back and stomps on his hand as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthews delivers a shot to Cassidy on the apron. Matthews kicks Cassidy in the head and puts him up top. Cassidy comes back with a few shots and a kick to the face. Cassidy comes off the top, but Matthews catches him. Cassidy gets free and goes for a DDT, but Matthews stops him. Cassidy sends Matthews to the apron and slams him into the turnbuckles a few times. Cassidy comes off the top, but Matthews kicks him in the face. Cassidy comes back with kick of his own and goes for a DDT on the apron. Matthews counters with a knee strike, but Cassidy comes back with Beach Break on the apron. They get back into the ring at the nine count and exchange shots. Matthews stomps Cassidy down and stomps on his hand again. Matthews does Cassidy’s kicks and follows with a quick knee strike. Matthews picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Matthews kicks Cassidy in the face, but Cassidy comes back with an elbow strike. Cassidy goes up top for a superplex, but Matthews counters. Cassidy delivers elbows to counter back and drops Matthews with an avalanche DDT.

Cassidy drops Matthews with a DDT on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT from the top and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Matthews counters with a knee strike. Cassidy comes back with a roll-up for two and then delivers the Orange Punch. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out. Cassidy goes for another punch, but Matthews block it and delivers a knee strike. Matthews holds onto the ropes as Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch and delivers a stomp. Matthews goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy catches Matthews in a mousetrap pinning combination and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

A vignette airs for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Cage says things have changed as Luchasaurus growls in the background.

—

Renee Paquette is with Cassidy and Best Friends backstage. Trent Beretta says his hand is fine and is on the best run of his life. Chuck Taylor says they saw what happened in Japan and challenges Aussie Open to a match for this Friday on Rampage.

—

Ethan Page is in the ring. Page says he and The Firm have hit a bit of a rough patch. Page says he needs answers as to why Matt Hardy hit him in the head with the FTW title and what he put in the contract. Page says Hardy still works for him and he wants answers. Isiah Kassidy and Hardy come to the ring. Kassidy says Page played himself and Hardy tells Page he knows you have to read the fine print of every contract. Hardy says Page is an asshole and treated he and Private Party like trash. Hardy says the contract said that if Hook defeated Page, then he and Private Party no longer work for Page. Hardy says he also gets to name a stipulation for a match against Page, and he says if he wins then he and Private Party will be free of The Firm for food. Page says that’s fine, but there are more to The Firm than he and Stokely Hathaway. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty attack Kassidy and Hardy from behind and Page joins the attack, but Hook comes out to even the sides. The Firm take control, but Jeff Hardy makes his return and attacks The Firm with a chair. Hardy drops Moriarty with a Twist of Fate and follows with a Swanton Bomb.

—

Kenny Omega has a pre-recorded promo from his home. He says things could have been much worse for he and The Young Bucks if people weren’t there to help them out. Omega says The Blackpool Combat Club made an impact, but they went over the line when they attack Don Callis. Omega says Callis isn’t the most likeable guy, but he is still family. Omega says the BCC has crossed a line and what he is going to do to them when he sees them next will be much worse than blood for blood.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley) (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Castagnoli and Moxley attack Cutler and Nakazawa during their entrance. Moxley attacks Cutler with a chair as Castagnoli slams Nakazawa’s head into the apron repeatedly and busts him open. The bell rings as Castagnoli and Nakazawa get into the ring. Nakazawa tries to fight back with a few shots, but Castagnoli drops him with one clothesline. Castagnoli swings Nakazawa as Moxley skips on the apron. Castagnoli applies the Sharpshooter, but Cutler, who is also busted open, delivers right hands to Castagnoli. Castagnoli tosses him to the floor, and then Nakazawa drops Castagnoli with a back drop. Cutler and Moxley tag in and Cutler delivers a few shots. Moxley fires back with shots of his own and then bitea Cutler’s face. Cutler comes back with a few shots and clotheslines, and then Moxley drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley delivers the Death Rider and locks in the Bulldog Choke, but Nakazawa breaks it up. Castagnoli and Moxley deliver stomps and elbows and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Yuta joins in on the beat down. Moxley grabs a microphone and asks where Adam Page, Don Callis, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks are at. He says they are still at the hospital and they aren’t elite. Moxley says the BCC puts the “Elite” in All Elite Wrestling, but then Omega’s music hits and he comes to the stage. The Bucks appear in the ring and superkick Castagnoli and Yuta. Omega gets Moxley in the ring and The Elite triple team him. The Bucks deliver a BTE Trigger and Omega grabs a tool box from under the ring. Omega goes to hit Moxley with it, but Matt Jackson stops him and hands him a screwdriver. Matt stomps Moxley down in the corner and Omega goes to stab him with the screwdriver, but Castagnoli and Yuta pull Moxley out of the ring.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Brian Cage, Prince Nana, and Swerve Strickland. Strickland says he is not mad because his success is directly tied to Darby Allin because he made him. Strickland says they still have some unfinished business with others in AEW.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Riho and Skye Blue vs. The Outcasts (Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) (w/Saraya)

Storm and Blue start the match as Riho is knocked to the floor. Storm delivers a few shots, but Blue comes back with a few shots and follows with an enzuigiri. Riho and Soho tag in, and Soho delivers a few kicks. Soho goes for a quick cover, but Riho kicks out and delivers a low dropkick. Blue comes in and she and Riho double-team Soho, and then send her and Storm to the floor. Riho dives onto Soho and Storm as the show heads to a commercial.