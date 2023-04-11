WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.818 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.55% from last week’s 2.260 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 39 show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.755 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.471 million), the second hour drew 1.964 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.255 million) and the final hour drew 1.734 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.054 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 22.36% from last week’s 0.76 key demo rating. The 0.59 key demo rating represents 774,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 21.89% from the 991,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.76 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and Gutfeld!. This is down from last week’s #7 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.59 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.146 million viewers, also averaging a 0.25 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both well over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 19.55% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 22.36% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 0.83% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.25% from the same week in 2022.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.459 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.072 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 4.021 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.476 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 226,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.292 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.534 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.56, while NCIS on CBS at 9pm drew the top viewership of the night with 6.832 million, also drawing a 0.44 key demo rating.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the following line-up announced head of time – Damian Priest speaking on recent happenings with Bad Bunny, Matt Riddle vs. The Miz, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (ended up being Trish Stratus) defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against new champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes, plus Cody addressing his future. The main event was Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.