Tommy Dreamer On A Possible Impact Wrestling EVP Role, Raven’s Health, Hopes For WWE HOF Induction

Impact Wrestling producer and wrestler Tommy Dreamer recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Dreamer spoke out about potentially filling the EVP role at Impact, if he hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Raven not being able to wrestle anymore, and much more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

If he’d call Raven for Hardcore War at Rebellion:

“The reason why I wouldn’t give Raven the call, is that Raven’s health isn’t the best. And I look at Raven, and I’m like, Did I do that? Did I cause someone that? I mean, the chair shot heard around the world? Did I cause Raven to have health issues later on in his life? Seriously, it’s a big burden because, dude, I love everybody that I worked with. Pull the curtain back I love Raven. We had a love-hate relationship back then. But then when I see him and I’m like, oh, did I do this? I think the same as if I was a professional boxer. I love documentaries. I can’t watch current boxer documentaries because they’re showing a boxer speaking when he’s in his prime and then they’re showing a boxer speaking today. You’re like, “What the hell type of stuff is going on in their brain?” You literally see that and I’m like, Whoa. Listen, it’s happened. Some people were great. Some people not so much. So that stuff really bothers me as a human being. So no, Raven won’t get the call. Why would you want to do that? He’s a pain in my ass to me. Come on, you followed my whole career since ECW. He’d be the last person I’d call.

“Raven cannot wrestle anymore.”

Potentially taking the EVP role at Impact Wrestling:

“I’ve been doing the behind-the-scenes in wrestling since ECW. I pretty much have had a say, power, whatever you want to talk about since ECW. Even WWE. Impact when I went there the first time, the second time. To answer your question I have worked with Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, Scott D’Amore a little bit with Tony Kahn as well. And I will tell you this, and even running my own promotion, these people don’t sleep. They eat and drink and work for the company that they represent. I have driven on an indie show, Scott D’Amore has been my friend since the 90s, and I’ll drive from an indie show, and it’s late at night. You know, the show ends at about 11. I’m driving from Boston to New York, I got about a three-hour drive, it’s 2:30, quarter to three in the morning, who can I call that’s not on the West Coast. I’ll call Scott, we’ll talk for a little bit. Not even talk, wrestling just talk as two friends. I’m like “All right man, I’m just pulling in, I’ll talk to you later.” He’s like, “All right, safe drive.” Then Scott will send an email 5:30 in the morning, I’ll be waking up at 11. I’ll see when he sent that email, and then I’ll respond to it. I’ll answer right back.

“I have lived 24/7 for ECW. I have lived it for WWE where I was on call 24/7 getting woken up in the middle of night. It’s a great role. I don’t know if I’d want to do it because not that I like to sleep. You need time for yourself. I don’t see that with Scott. He’s not married, he doesn’t have children. He’s dedicated to his children called Impact Wrestling. And he does a great job.”

If he hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Any Hall of Fame is an honor. Would love to, absolutely. It’s a great honor to be recognized for your body of work. Hey, WrestleMania, is in Philly. I would love it. If it doesn’t happen, not going to be devastated. When you have love-appreciation, and by your peers, that’s as good as well. The other part of it is the Hall of Fame is a show. It does mean a lot though. And to answer your question, yes.”

Dreamer also opened up about his upcoming Hardcore War at Rebellion, fans still being invested in a Tommy Dreamer versus Bully Ray feud, Josh Alexander being an Impact great, and much more.