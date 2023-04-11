Raw undergoes major rewrite due to travel issues

Monday Night Raw underwent a big rewrite last night but this time it wasn’t due to Vince McMahon.

Many of the WWE Superstars who were scheduled to be participating did not make it to the show due to travel issues according to several insiders and the problem was acknowledged at the start of Raw when Corey Graves said that Superstars are still rolling in to Seattle.

The script was altered to accommodate those who were actually in the arena at the time and many planned angles and matches were scrapped, causing a big headache to the writers and producers.

Some of the talent did arrive very late and were somewhat figured into the show but not in the original plans.