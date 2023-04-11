Note on Lynch vs. Stratus

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who was taken out earlier in the night in a backstage sneak attack. The finish saw Morgan duck a Chick Kick, then roll Stratus up for the title change. After the match, a disappointment Lynch and Stratus embraced, but Stratus attacked Lynch as she walked away. Stratus then hit Lynch with a Chick Kick, and made her exit as fans booed.

It had been reported that Stratus was rumored to turn on Lynch coming out of WrestleMania 39, presumably to set up a match between the two, and now we know that Stratus vs. Lynch is on the books.

However, fans who were hoping to see Stratus vs. Lynch at WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico will have to wait as a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Stratus vs. Lynch is not planned to take place until WWE SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Stratus vs. Lynch will be Trish’s first singles match since her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lita and Lynch, if anything at all, but we will keep you updated.