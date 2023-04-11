News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live on the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as the build to Spring Breakin and Battleground continues.

NXT will be headlined by a Fatal 4 Way to determine the first challenger to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for Spring Breakin. Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh are the only two competitors announced as of this writing. There will also be a title match tonight as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against the former champions, Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

* Chase University hosts MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Fallon Henley and Kiana James

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. 2 Superstars TBA