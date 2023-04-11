Logan Paul: “I’m going for a belt”

While speaking to ESPN.com, Logan Paul commented on signing a new contract with WWE…

“It’s hard to do that when you don’t have a long contract with a piece of talent or you’re talking about putting a guy over who may not be there next year. The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we’re telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyperambitious person that I am, I’m going for a belt.”

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.”