Dark Side of the Ring season 4 announced

Vice TV has officially announced that Dark Side of The Ring will return on Tuesday, May 30 at 10pm ET on Vice TV, according to a press release issued today. The fourth season of the popular pro wrestling docuseries will consist of ten episodes. A season four teaser can be seen below.

Dark Side of The Ring Executive Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener issued a joint statement and said they are privileged to continue telling fascinating and compelling stories in season four. “We’re incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years,” Husney and Eisener said. “As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell and it’s a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season.”

It was also confirmed that AEW’s Chris Jericho will return to narrate season four. It was previously revealed that DSOTR producers were working on an episode about WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. The synopsis and teaser in today’s announcement did not mention a Hall episode, but it was confirmed that season four will include episodes on the following subjects – controversial couple Chris Candido and WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, The Junkyard Dog, Doink the Clown, the car accident that derailed the career of Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, and perhaps an episode on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America.” said Vice Media Group President of Global TV Morgan Hertzan. “I’m cheering from the ropes to announce the return of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!”

Dark Side of The Ring is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. Husney is Executive Producer and writer for the series, while Eisener also serves as Executive Producer. Hunsey and Eisener co-created the series, while Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, and Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte executive produce for Vice TV.

Today’s press release noted, “Having wrapped its explosive third season in late 2021, Dark Side of The Ring was the #1 show on networks in less than 60 million US homes in 2021 and continues to be VICE TV’s most watched series of all time.”

Season three of Dark Side of The Ring averaged 177,230 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating over thirteen episodes, while season two averaged 257,666 viewers per episode over nine episodes, and the first season averaged 201,333 viewers per episode over six episodes.