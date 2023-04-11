Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes has officially issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar.

As noted, last week’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW saw Lesnar turn on Rhodes and destroy him, right before they were about to face Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the RAW After WrestleMania tag team main event. In an update, Rhodes addressed Lesnar on tonight’s RAW and said unfortunately his unfinished tale now has a new wrinkle in it – Lesnar.

WWE’s storyline reason for Lesnar’s attack on Rhodes was that Lesnar is upset over his spot on the WrestleMania card as he and Omos opened up Night 2, while Rhodes and Reigns headlined Night 2. In tonight’s promo, Rhodes said he can almost understand this reasoning, but his other theory has Lesnar attacking him because he’s uncertain about Rhodes, the hype that comes with him, and the change Rhodes brought to WWE with him, which will directly impact Lesnar. Rhodes wondered why Lesnar would ever be uncertain with his achievements and dominance, and with how he sees a a predator when he looks in the mirror. Rhodes then admitted he’s scared of Lesnar and would be crazy not to be, but he still wants to fight Lesnar. Rhodes went on about how next time he will make Lesnar look in the mirror and for the first time, he will see prey, not predator, and Cody’s prey at that. Lesnar will also see a victim when he looks in the mirror, Cody’s victim.

Rhodes declared that this fight can be anywhere, any time, any place, but he issued a formal challenge for a match at WWE Backlash, which he called WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes told Lesnar to answer the call, then he exited the ring as fans cheered. Lesnar was not present for tonight’s RAW, but WWE has announced that he will be live on next week’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas to answer Rhodes’ challenge.

WWE Backlash is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. No matches have been announced for the show as of this writing, but Bad Bunny will be the host.