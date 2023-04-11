AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts rating/viewership for last week

— Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 503,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 47.95% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 340,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 70% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 70.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #43 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #59 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #85 ranking.

Rampage drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far on Friday, going back to January 13, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, going back to the taped Holiday Bash episode on December 23. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were above the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 47.95% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 70% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 16.16% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 32% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT aired live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – FTW Champion Hook defending against Ethan Page, an announcement from Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. opponents TBA, a face-off between Taya Valkyrie and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty, plus Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, which was the main event.

— Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts VI special drew 415,000 viewers on TNT at 11pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.47% from the 409,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts V drew back in January, up 30.91% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 5.03% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 21.25% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.05% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.

Battle of The Belts VI drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday, which is up 27.27% from the 0.11 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts V, up 40% from the 0.10 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts IV, up 16.66% from the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III, down 22.22% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 48.14% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 40.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.10 key demo rating represented for Battle of The Belts IV in October (the breakdown for BOTB5 was not available), according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts VI ranked #12 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the #58 ranking for Battle of The Belts V, up from the #37 ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, even with the #12 ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I.

Battle of The Belts VI ranked #69 for the night on cable in viewership this past Friday night, tied with RuPaul’s Drag Race 15 on MTV, which also drew a 0.15 key demo rating for the #10 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from the #88 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts V, up from the #86 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #50 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January 2022.

This was the fourth-highest total audience for Battle of The Belts so far, and the third-highest key demo rating so far. In the Friday 11pm timeslot, this was the best viewership for a Battle of The Belts airing with previous episodes in the Saturday 8pm timeslot were more highly-rated.

AEW Battle of The Belts VI aired live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, right after the live AEW Rampage went off the air. The show opened with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retaining over Dralistico, then saw AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retain over Billie Starkz, and closed with ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros retaining over QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.