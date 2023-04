Fightful reports that WWE is most likely on a “hiring freeze” ever since Vince McMahon came back along with the sale of the company. WWE was said to be interested in Tama Tonga, Jay White, Brian Cage, Authors of Pain, and Nick Aldis before the merger happened.

There were some talent that WWE signed in 2022 that haven’t even been used yet (Eric Young). There were several on WWEs radar that have simply had no contact from WWE after being shown interest.