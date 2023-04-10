Update on “Superstar” Billy Graham

via the hall of famer’s Facebook pagr…

Hello friends and fans.

First of all, I hope you had a very Happy Easter to you all, and thank you so much for your prayers and donations.

I communicated with Valerie tonight. Although Billy’s very serious myriad of health issues continue (deafness, infection, dialysis for kidney malfunction, congestive heart failure, and on and on; plus approaching four months in either the hospital or the rehab center and away from home, 75 pounds weight loss in three months….) , I am very pleased to show you this photo from Easter Sunday. This is a true miracle, and I think you will agree, so amazing to see that the superstar has not lost his fighting spirit! Also fantastic is that Valerie is once again able to go visit Billy in person.

As always, please keep praying for the champ, thank you! If you are able to donate for his mounting medical bills, it is deeply appreciated, and thank you!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/superstar-billy-grahams-recovery-fund

God Bless everyone, and I hope all had a wonderful Easter!