Tyrus would like to say goodbye in WWE, Dana White says no WWE/UFC crossover

– While speaking with FOX News Digital, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus FKA Brodus Clay revealed that he would like to a one-off appearance in WWE.

He said “It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there (WWE), it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans. Where I started in the WWE is a big part of my success and, again, like I said, a lot of it has to do with scheduling. I’m pretty busy with Fox and there are no part-time jobs in the WWE. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I was with WWE on two different occasions, and on the second occasion, I did a lot of great things and really proud (about) that. So, if I never went back, no sweat. If I did, it’d be a nice close to a chapter and to move on. But my future is with the NWA for the time being, and I can’t really see that changing.”

– Following WWE’s sale to UFC parent company Endeavor, UFC President Dana White recently had an interview with the Associated Press. He revealed that fans shouldn’t expect any crossover despite the merger.

He said “There won’t really be any type of crossover. Yeah, Brock Lesnar, who wanted to come over to the UFC and test himself became the heavyweight champion. He’s that good of an athlete. Then, you had Ronda Rousey who was a world champion here and then went over to WWE and tested herself there and became a world champion. That type of synergy will still exist.”