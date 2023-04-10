News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Apr 10, 2023 - by Staff

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington as the Road to Backlash continues.

WWE is hyping fallout from Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes for this week’s RAW, but Lesnar is not currently advertised. Rhodes has said that he will issue a statement on his status and future during tonight’s show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Damian Priest will address recent happenings with Bad Bunny

* Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* The aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes

* Cody Rhodes will address his future

