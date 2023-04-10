New Ric Flair Biography To Be Published In September

In a post on Twitter, author Tim Hornbaker announced that his biography about Ric Flair will be published on September 12. The book is called The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair and will be published through ECW Press. According to Hornbaker, this will be the first book on Flair written by a historian. It took him three years to write.

This book is three years in the making and one I considered to be historically important on so many fronts.

Thank you for all the support, as always!

— Tim Hornbaker (@TimHornbaker) April 9, 2023