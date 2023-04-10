New Japan to determine challenger for Omega’s IWGP U.S. Championship

New Japan has announced a 4 man tournament to decide the next challenger for Kenny Omega and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. On April 16th at Collision in Philadelphia it will be Lance Archer vs Juice Robinson and on May 21st at Resurgence it will be Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Will Ospreay.

The winners of those two matches will compete at Dominion. The winner of that match will be the new #1 Contender to the US Championship. If the graphic is anything to go by, then that title match will take place at Forbidden Door.