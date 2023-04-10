LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington as Kevin Patrick joins us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves explains how some Superstars aren’t here due to travel issues, but the ones here are ready to tear it down.

– We go right to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a big pop.

Rey, wearing his LWO t-shirt, welcomes everyone to RAW. He talks about how this has been a crazy year. A “Rey!” chant starts up as he talks about his ups & downs. Last week should’ve been a dream come true with the induction and to compete… a “you deserve it!” chant interrupts. On top of that, to compete at the biggest WrestleMania of all-time but instead he had to face his own son. Fans boo. Rey really wanted things to be different. The music interrupts and out comes Dominik Mysterio to boos.

Dominik goes on with the usual, about he’s sick of hearing Rey and how he’s a deadbeat. Dominik says The Judgment Day is his real family. Rey says those idiots are using Dominik. Dominik says Rey is the only one using people because he’s selfish, just like Bad Bunny. Dominik says he would’ve won at WrestleMania if it weren’t for Bunny sticking his nose in Dominik’s business. Dominik says Rey is using Bad Bunny like he used his own son.

Dominik shows us what happened last week with Bunny and The Judgment Day. The back & forth continues until Rey proposes a WrestleMania rematch for tonight. Dominik says he won’t fight his father but he knows someone who will. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and Finn Balor is beating Rey Mysterio around to boos while Dominik Mysterio watches from ringside.

Rey turns it around and mounts Balor in the corner while fans count. Rey with more signature offense now. Balor catches Rey in mid-air and nails the inverted DDT for 2. Balor stomps away on Rey now while Dominik watches and applauds.

Balor with chops and a back elbow for 2. Balor grounds Rey with an elbow strike now, then a headlock as fans rally. Rey fights up but Balor slams him back down. Balor chokes Rey on the middle rope now as the referee warns him. Balor takes Rey back down and delivers forearms to the back while grounding him. Fans rally for Rey. Rey fights up and out, then mounts offense, sending Balor to the floor with a hurricanrana.

Rey with a baseball slide to the floor. Rey then runs the ring again and nails the splash to the floor from under the bottom rope. Rey stands tall at ringside and forces Dominik to retreat. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey hits the Bulldog after they tangle and both go down. They get up and go at it again. Rey with a top rope seated senton, then a splash for 2. Balor cuts Rey off but Rey drops him for 619. Balor shuts down 619 and levels him to boos. Balor with the corner dropkick.

Balor goes up for Coup de Grace but he stops to acknowledge Dominik so Rey crotches him. Rey climbs up with headbutts as fans count along, then a big hurricanrana for 2. Rey is a bit frustrated now. Rey goes on and hits 619 now. Rey taunts Dominik from the apron, then climbs to the top. Rey flies for the big splash but Balor gets his knees up, then rolls over for the pin.

Rey kicks out at 2. Balor and Rey trade shots now. Rey kicks Balor away but Balor launches him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Balor man-handles Rey some as the referee warns him, and again. Dominik sneaks up to the apron with a steel chain while Balor has the referee distracted. Rey knocks him to the floor, then hits a big suicide dive to Balor and Dominik. Fans pop big for Rey as he slams Balor’s head into the announce table over and over.

Rey brings it back in but Dominik drops him from behind with the chain wrapped around his fist while Balor has the referee distracted. Balor goes back up top for Coup de Grace, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rey recovers while Balor and Dominik taunt him from the ramp.

– Earlier today, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Alpha Academy backstage when Maxxine Dupri interrupted. The camera man then ran around the corner to screams, to find #1 contenders Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tending to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita, who was down and hurt. Adam Pearce and officials came over to tend to Lita, as did her partner Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Lita keeps trying to get up. Lynch is suspicious of Liv and Raquel. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Graves says WWE reached out to Lesnar and his camp for comments on why he did the attack, but received nothing back but silence. Graves says speculation is that Lesnar was not happy with his spot on the WrestleMania card. Patrick says Cody is OK and here tonight.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Becky Lynch now. She’s holding both title belts. She says Lita is in a local medical facility and she has no idea who she attacked her, but she has her suspicions, and when she finds out who it was, she will slap their heads off. Lynch says she promised fans a title match tonight and just when she was about to go at it alone, Trish Stratus had an idea. Trish and Adam Pearce appear. Trish says they made a great team at WrestleMania, so why not tonight. Lynch says the match is happening right now.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

The music hits and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, filling in for fellow Hall of Famer Lita. Out next is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch and Stratus head to the ring with the titles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a hype video vignette on Seth Rollins. We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Lynch and Stratus look on. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Lynch shoves Raquel a few times to start.