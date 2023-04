Paul Heyman believes that Cody Rhodes came away from WrestleMania 39 a bigger star than he went in as.

Heyman recently told Ariel Helwani that he believes fans are now more passionate toward Rhodes than they were before.

Heyman believes that Rhodes’ story would have nowhere to go if he won the title at WrestleMania 39.

He said the story now is about Cody’s comeback and redemption.