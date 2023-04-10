FTR want six-man tag team dream match to headline All In at Wembley

In an interview with Uproxx, Dax Harwood of FTR said he would like to be in a dream, marquee match for the AEW All In show at London’s Wembley stadium.

His dream match has one person who still hasn’t returned to the company though: CM Punk.

“CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite. That’s gotta be it, right?” Harwood said. “If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That’s the dream match. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level.”

His tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, said that Wembley Stadium doesn’t have to be full to the brim for this to be a successful event for AEW and 50, 60, or 70,000 is huge for the company that’s only a few years into its existence.

FTR confirmed also in the interview that they signed new AEW deals and are staying put. A major reason why that happened was because they think Tony Khan “get” FTR better than Vince McMahon ever did.

“Vince has a business track record that proves that he is obviously very intelligent to the business, but I think he thinks he knows what the Revival was better than we did,” Harwood said. “That’s why he came up with all those cartoon costumes he gave us. In contrast, Tony understands that no one knows who we are better than us, and no one can display our characters or show our characteristics better than we can.”

While admitting that they had a good relationship with both McMahon and Triple H, they said that dealing with Tony Khan is different and they feel they can have open and honest discussions with him more.