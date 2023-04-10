AAA TripleMania XXXI lineup announced

The lineup is set for AAA TripleMania XXXI.

AAA Lucha Libre announced that AAA TripleMania XXXI will take place on April 16 in Monterrey. There will also be events on July 15 in Tijuana, and August 12 in Mexico City.

All events will stream on FITE TV for $22.99 or a bundle for $59.99.

The April 16 event will be headlined by Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Komander, Rich Swann, and Swerve Strickland.

The announced lineup is below.

AAA TripleMania XXXI (4/16)

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Rich Swann vs. Swerve Strickland

Chessman vs. Adrian Marcelo

Blue Demon Jr. & DMT Azul vs. Rush El Toro Blanco & L.A. Park vs. Pentagon Jr. & Alberto El Patron vs. Sam Adonis & Psycho Clown

Copa TripleMania XXXI: Negro Casas, Arez, Lady Shani, Latigo & Dave the Clown vs. El Zorro, Flammer, Toscano, Baby Extreme & Hijo de L.A. Park

Mask vs. Mask: Final two participants of the ten-man steel cage match

Ten-Man Steel Cage Match: Laredo Kid vs. Villano III Jr. vs. Myztezis Jr. vs. Argenis vs. Aero Star vs. Antifaz del Norte vs. Octagon Jr. vs. La Parka Negra vs. Abismo Negro vs. Taurus