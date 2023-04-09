Pre-registrations for All In at London’s Wembley Stadium surpass 30,000

The pre-sale registration for the All In show at London’s Wembley Stadium have surpassed the 30,000 mark this weekend.

The event currently dominates the WembleyStadium.com website where registrations are being accepted. Hospitality packages will also be offered by Club Wembley.

WWE had over 100,000 pre-registrations for Clash at the Castle but very expensive tickets kept thousands of people away from daring to travel to Cardiff for the show. WWE eventually settled with just over 62,000 in attendance.

London is obviously a better location than Cardiff so traveling to the capital should be fairly easy and

Wembley Stadium can seat over 90,000 fans.

Tickets for the August 27 All In go on sale on Friday, May 5 at Ticketmaster.co.uk.