Notes on Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle, Bianca Belair, and Swerve Strickland

– On last night’s DEFY show, Swerve Strickland after losing his title, announced that he will be Nick Wayne’s (AEW Protege) first opponent in AEW. Wayne will make his AEW debut on July 12 Dynamite (in Saskatoon) after he officially turns 18 years old. Wayne signed a work agreement when he was 16 years old with AEW.

– In a interview with ESPN, Roman Reigns says he would love to face Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania.

– Happy 34th Birthday to “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair.

– Kurt Angle says some fans may lose interest in WWE because they’re not creating new stars (Via The Kurt Angle Show):

“I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be. We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for 3 years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week. So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for 6, 8 years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years. The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a PPV every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers. You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania.”