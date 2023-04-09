Notes on Jake Roberts, the Garcia Twins, Lilian Garcia, and Santana

– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why he didn’t think Bret Hart was “championship material” when he was made world champion in WWE.

Roberts said on Bret Hart (via WrestlingInc.com), “I just didn’t think he was championship material, you know, with what Vince usually wanted in champions, carrying the belt, he didn’t have the look, didn’t have the size, you know? He didn’t have any of it. He’s a great wrestler, but there are a lot of f****** great wrestlers out there.”

Hart won his first WWE World Championship in October 1992 from Ric Flair.

– AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts performed ring announcing duties for PFL last night on ESPN2. He replaced Lilian Garcia for the event.

– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (formerly Nikki and Brie Bella) will be appearing on next Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Also, Nikki’s Barmageddon Season 1 has been added to Peacock.

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Tony Khan has continued to pay Santana despite him not being contractually required to. Although it was noted Khan likely has the option to extend his contract when he is recovered to cover the time missed.