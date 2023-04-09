News on Braun Strowman and Gene Snitsky

– A Gene Snitsky sighting…

– Braun Strowman has his own Peanut Butter company, as he revealed in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The Masked Man Show ahead of WrestleMania 39 and noted that he launched the gourmet brand last year in honor of his father.

“I launched a peanut butter company last year, named in ode to my father Rick ‘The Crusher’ Scherr,” Strowman said (per Fightful). “It’s called Crusher Nuts. We do gourmet peanut butter. There is nothing healthy about it. It’s not going to make you look like me, I’m sorry, but it’s going to make you feel like me; happy, jovial, and loving life. I have three flavors out right now, Cookies and Cream, Cereal S’mores, and Crusher Cookie. Stay tuned to new flavors coming out. I have 39 flavors that I can do.”