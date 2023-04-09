Mercedes Mone’s next challenger announced
Mercedes Mone
successfully defended her IWGP Women’s title in a three-way match earlier today at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Sakura Genesis event which took place at the Ryogoku Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
Mone was challenged by STARDOM’s AZM and Hazuki and the ending came when Mone hit her new finisher the Money Maker on AZM, landing her on Hazuki for the pin.
Immediately following the match, her new number one contender came forward. Mayu Iwatani challenged Mone at the STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view set for later this month on April 23 in Yokohama, Japan. Mone accepted the challenge by slapping Iwatani hard.
“I’ll see you on April 23,” Mone wrote on Twitter, retweeting the official announcement of the match and the photo of the slap.
