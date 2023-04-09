Maki Itoh Says She Will Be Back In The U.S. Next Month

Maki Itoh is returning to Japan.

The Joshi-wrestling star took to Twitter to reflect on her latest excursion here in the United States, where she competed for AEW, GCW, and indies all around the country. Itoh states that she was scared since this was her longest time away from home, but made some wonderful memories in that time. She adds that she will be back next month.

I am going back to Japan now! This is the first time I have lived abroad for such a long time. I was actually very scared. But I made new friends and simps, had new experiences, every day was fulfilling and I was happy! I would like to stay longer! See you in May.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Itoh spoke about her time working for GCW and how she was interested in wrestling deathmatch king, Nick Gage. You can read about that here. Check out her Twitter post below.