Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly having twins!

Surprise! Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, revealed an even better news on social media, she’s not only pregnant with one…but with two!

“Plot Twist…We’re Having twins,” she wrote.

Blank was at WrestleMania with her husband and proudly showed off her bump to her former co-workers and fans.

She announced that she was pregnant on March 28 in an exclusive interview with ET and is expected to give birth in late September.

“I am feeling amazing,” she told ET . “I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience.”