Cody Rhodes to address “WWE future” tomorrow on Raw

In a long post on social media, Cody Rhodes said that last Sunday was not the result he hoped for and he knows there are a lot of fans who are disappointed with the result.

“I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night,” he wrote.

He thanked his wife Brandi, WWE, the City of Los Angeles, Triple H, the McMahon Family, Kevin Dunn, Bruce Prichard, Conrad Thompson, John Cena, and many more for his amazing WrestleMania week as well as Nick Khan for taking care of his family during all the madness.

Rhodes had a special thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation as well for allowing him the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, a role typically assigned to John Cena when he is around.

“Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion,” Cody continued. “This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.”