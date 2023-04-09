Booker T Says WWE, UFC Merger Going To Be ‘Good For Everybody’

Booker T thinks WWE joining forces with UFC’s parent company will pay enormous dividends for both sides — telling TMZ Sports, “It’s going to be good for everybody.”

We spoke with Booker — a commentator on WrestleMania 39’s kickoff show this past weekend — at LAX fresh off Endeavor and WWE merging to create a new, publicly traded company valued at $21.4 billion … and asked him if he could see any crossover happening with the superstars between the two respective sports entertainment brands.

“Of course,” Booker said. “I think the UFC always needed a little more entertainment in their life. I think WWE will definitely add to that flavor. It’s going to be good for everybody.”

“UFC fans already gravitate to WWE. Daniel Cormier was at the NXT show a couple [of] days ago. Those guys and WWE, they go together. Great tag team.”

As we previously reported, Vince McMahon sold WWE — the business he purchased from his father in 1982 — to Endeavor … after serving as the chairman and CEO of the sports entertainment conglomerate for over 40 years.

McMahon will now serve as the executive chairman of the board with Endeavor. Meanwhile, Dana White will continue in his current role as UFC President, with Ari Emanuel as the new group’s CEO.

Booker told us UFC legends like Tito Ortiz and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, with their larger-than-life personalities, gave UFC the flare it needed … adding he could see guys Colby Covington and Conor McGregor crossing over to the WWE.

“You look at a guy like Colby Covington, who’s very controversial and chaotic. I think he’ll fit in perfectly,” the WWE Hall of Famer said.

The five-time World Heavyweight Champion says athletes like Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle are anomalies … but he’s predicting that with the new joint deal in place, we’ll see some guys from UFC working with the WWE.

“It’s going to be a few of them that’s going to get over there.”