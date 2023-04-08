Zelina Vega returning to Twitch streaming

Zelina Vega has announced that she is returning to Twitch in what could be a change of policy at WWE.

“It’s official!!!! We are BACK!! Where is my #AtoZ Twitch fam?” Vega wrote. “I can’t wait to be able to stream with all of you again!”

WWE had banned all of their Superstars from doing any kind of business on Twitch, Cameo, OnlyFans, and other third-party websites using either their trademarked WWE name or even their real name.

“Now, not only can you see every EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT on SMACKDOWN.. but a #Twitch screen coming soon,” she continued.

The blanket ban caused a major issue among the wrestlers who were earning some extra money on the side while they were not on official business with WWE.

Vega was unceremoniously fired in November 2020 for breach of contract for not discontinuing her Twitch streaming. The firing caused some waves and prompted SAG-AFTRA, a union representing over 160,000 entertainers, to enter in a conversation with Vega.