Sabu hospitalized after having a “serious medical emergency”

Former ECW world champion Sabu reportedly suffered a medical event during an appearance at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis on Saturday. The convention’s official Facebook page issued a statement…

“ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility.

All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times. Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status. Thank you for understanding.”

Sabu tweeted the following update…