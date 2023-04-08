Poll results: Best match at Wrestlemania

Best match at Wrestlemania

Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (29%, 91 Votes)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos (25%, 78 Votes)

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (14%, 43 Votes)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (13%, 40 Votes)

Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor (5%, 15 Votes)

Snoop Dogg vs. Miz (5%, 15 Votes)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio (3%, 9 Votes)

Showcase fatal four-way tag team title match (3%, 8 Votes)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (2%, 6 Votes)

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (1%, 3 Votes)

Women’s Showcase fatal four-way tag team match (1%, 2 Votes)

Pat McAfee vs. Miz (1%, 2 Votes)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (0%, 1 Votes)

Six-woman tag team match (0%, 1 Votes)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 314