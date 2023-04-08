Poll results: Best match at Wrestlemania
Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (29%, 91 Votes)
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos (25%, 78 Votes)
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (14%, 43 Votes)
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (13%, 40 Votes)
Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor (5%, 15 Votes)
Snoop Dogg vs. Miz (5%, 15 Votes)
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio (3%, 9 Votes)
Showcase fatal four-way tag team title match (3%, 8 Votes)
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (2%, 6 Votes)
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (1%, 3 Votes)
Women’s Showcase fatal four-way tag team match (1%, 2 Votes)
Pat McAfee vs. Miz (1%, 2 Votes)
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (0%, 1 Votes)
Six-woman tag team match (0%, 1 Votes)
Austin Theory vs. John Cena (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 314