NWA 312 Highlights, Crockett Cup announced

Apr 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– At NWA 312, Tyrus retained the NWA World Heavyweight Championship after Chris Adonis locks in the Master Lock on a downed Tyrus, who then leans back from the hold and managed to pin the challenger.

– Kamille defeated La Rosa Negra to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

– “La Rebellion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf defeated “Magnum Muscle” Matthew Mims and Dak Draper to remain NWA Tag Team Champions.

– Bully Ray defeated Thom Latimer via DQ

– Kerry Morton hits the Show Stopper on Joe Alonzo to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

