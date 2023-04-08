NWA 312 Highlights, Crockett Cup announced
– At NWA 312, Tyrus retained the NWA World Heavyweight Championship after Chris Adonis locks in the Master Lock on a downed Tyrus, who then leans back from the hold and managed to pin the challenger.
– Kamille defeated La Rosa Negra to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.
– “La Rebellion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf defeated “Magnum Muscle” Matthew Mims and Dak Draper to remain NWA Tag Team Champions.
– Bully Ray defeated Thom Latimer via DQ
– Kerry Morton hits the Show Stopper on Joe Alonzo to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.
.@KenziePaige_1 is the inaugural NWA World Women's TV Champion! #NWA312 pic.twitter.com/sVlRrNd1Fi
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023
.@ThrillbillyTCB wins the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal and will receive a future NWA National Championship match. #NWA312 pic.twitter.com/eoBXwgkz55
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023
NWA has announced the return of the Crockett Cup on June 3rd and 4th. #NWA312 pic.twitter.com/uirGc79V2s
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023