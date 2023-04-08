Notes on Awesome Kong, Noelle Foley, Aussie Open, and Impact’s Rebellion
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Ultimate X returns at Rebellion and it will be Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey defending the Impact World Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns.
– Aussie Open are you new IWGP Tag Team Champions…
Through blood sweat and grit, Aussie Open finally won the IWGP Tag Team Championships tonight in Ryogoku!#njsg report:https://t.co/osAzA65eFl
Watch the Sakura Genesis replay now!https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ#njpw pic.twitter.com/HzqzmMYN0h
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 8, 2023
– Noelle Foley via Twitter:
Happy anniversary to the person who makes me laugh the most and who always has my back @FrankTheClown_ 🥰
Cheers to 9 years! I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VV5la9xxK4
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 8, 2023
– An Awesome Kong sighting…
Such a happy surprise to see my soul sister @MeanQueenK at @nwa #NWA312 yesterday 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0l9y2gC3S6
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) April 8, 2023