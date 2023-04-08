Notes on Awesome Kong, Noelle Foley, Aussie Open, and Impact’s Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Ultimate X returns at Rebellion and it will be Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey defending the Impact World Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns.

– Aussie Open are you new IWGP Tag Team Champions…

Through blood sweat and grit, Aussie Open finally won the IWGP Tag Team Championships tonight in Ryogoku!

– Noelle Foley via Twitter:

Happy anniversary to the person who makes me laugh the most and who always has my back @FrankTheClown_ 🥰 Cheers to 9 years! I love you ❤️

– An Awesome Kong sighting…