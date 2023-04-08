Jim Johnston: “I actually approached AEW”

During a recent interview with Conversations with Conrad, former WWE composer Jim Johnston discussed how he once approached AEW now writing music themes for them and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Johnston once approached AEW about creating theme music for them: “I actually approached AEW at one point to write some themes for them, with no interest. Now the way I approached [it], it’s very possible the people in charge never got that memo. I’d be happy to write some themes for them. I’d be happy to write some themes for WWE, but I would never want to get as immersed as I was.”

On the current problem with wrestling music now: “What does this music have to do with anything? We’ve gone from a time when you could be cooking in the kitchen, and the TV’s two rooms away, and you could tell who’s coming out to the ring. And now it’s noise to me. I don’t understand how did that transition happen where it seemed to just get down to the pure, noisy spectacle of it all, and we kind of lost that magic of, it’s all about character and storyline.”