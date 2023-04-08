Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship

Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS Champion.

The champ improved to 55-0 at this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI special after she defeated Billie Starkz in singles-action. Starks, who made her AEW television debut, put up a good fight but fell victim to Cargill’s Jaded finisher.

Afterward, Taya Valkyrie came out to attack Cargill and let her know that she is coming for the title.