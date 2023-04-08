Flair addresses reports that WWE wasn’t happy with his Hall of Fame speech

Throughout the week, there have been reports circulating around the internet that WWE was not happy with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s 2023 Hall of Fame speech for The Great Muta. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “Flair didn’t read the teleprompter at all and just gave a speech having nothing to do with the script until the very end when he got back on script.”

During his podcast, Flair addressed the reports…

“I don’t know what they didn’t like about it. You have to remember that 99% of the people in attendance in that building don’t even know who Muta is. Does it make sense? They haven’t performed [against him], well the wrestling people do but I’m saying the audience.”

“What they didn’t like, I guess, as I mentioned, the fact that I’ve been there 64 times, and all the guys that beat me, because I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t know what they’re unhappy about. So I didn’t hear it from anybody in the WWE, but that’s not unusual.”

