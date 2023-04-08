Dana White on WWE’s merger with Endeavor: “Watch and see what they are in five years”

UFC President Dana White believes that Endeavor will take WWE to new heights when the acquisition is complete.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday, White said that Ari Emanuel is a great partner and great to work with.

“He came in and he bought the UFC. They asked me to stay. And Ari’s one of those guys that lets you run your business…he lets you do what you do,” White said.

During an interview on CNBC this past Monday, Emanuel said that Endeavor would not be getting in the creative process at WWE and will let Vince run his company while Endeavor will strengthen the business.

“They’re valued at $9 billion. Watch and see what they are in five years,” White continued.

The UFC President also revealed that he met the McMahons last time he was in New York and they asked him what it was like to work with Ari and Endeavor.

“I couldn’t say anything but incredible, positive things about it,” White added.