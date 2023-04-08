4/6/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw its rating stay even, while viewership was up a bit. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 117,000 viewers, steady with and up 12.5% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 104,000 viewers. The demo rating was still down from the 0.03 two weeks ago, though the total viewership was the best for the show since the August 11th, 2022 episode brought in 131,000.

Impact ranked #133 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The day was lead by the Masters Golf Tournament on ESPN (0.49 demo rating/2.509 million viewers).

Impact is averaging a 0.016 demo rating and 97,000 in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.029 demo rating and 115,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.