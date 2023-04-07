WWE News and Notes

– As of right now, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to be at WWE Backlash, reports the Wrestling Observer.

– The return of Vince McMahon isn’t as universally opposed as some reports according to one talent PWTorch’s Wade Keller has talked to.

– While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Dominik Mysterio reflected on his WrestleMania 39 match with Rey Mysterio. He revealed that one of spots that happened during the match wasn’t planned. He said “Damian must have said something, and I said, ‘It was a big night for me. I told my mom to shut up.’ I’m retiring after that. Even [at WrestleMania]. I didn’t know I was going to throw a drink at my sister. I walked down and saw her holding a cup and thought, ‘This dumbass is holding a cup.’ I grabbed it, was going to drink it, and saw there was a little bit of water and said, ‘That’s just a little bit,’ so I figured I would throw it on her. That was a blast. Looking back at it now, I threw it with some force. She didn’t expect it at all. It’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, I get to do some more stuff where I get to torture them. It’s a blast. I had to put up with a lot of crap growing up so it’s fun to return the favour.”

– Ricochet shares what he thinks Pro Wrestling is…

