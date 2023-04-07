WWE Draft announced

The 2023 WWE Draft will take place in the next few weeks, and it will be bigger than ever.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown to tout the success of the big event in Los Angeles last weekend. He then announced that the next WWE Draft will take place in a few weeks.

Triple H did not confirm the dates for the Draft, but he said this Draft will be bigger than ever as every Superstar will be eligible. This indicates that WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be involved, but that was not confirmed.

Triple H then declared that this Draft will change the future and destiny of very WWE Superstar in the back. He ended the promo by promising that when it’s all said and done, the 2023 Draft will truly change the game.