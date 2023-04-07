WWE comments on using Auschwitz imagery during Dominik Mysterio promo

WWE says they made a mistake in showing imagery of the Auschwitz concentration camp during a promo for Dominik Mysterio’s WrestleMania 39 loss to 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

As noted, the official Twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial Museum called out WWE on Twitter this week over a promo for Dominik at WrestleMania 39. The WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff pre-show included a promo for Mysterio’s prison-themed entrance for the loss to his father later that night, and the promo featured b-roll footage of Auschwitz, which was a former German concentration camp during World War 2. The promo was narrated by Dominik, discussing his storyline prison stint. An edited version of the promo was aired during Dominik’s actual match entrance, with the Auschwitz image removed. The museum responded to a tweet on WWE using the footage in Dominik’s entrance, and included a clip.

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz,” they wrote.

In an update, a WWE spokesman issued a statement on the matter to The Washington Post, apologizing for what they called an error.

“We had no knowledge of what was depicted,” the statement said. “As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately.”

The museum has not responded to the statement as of this writing, and it wasn’t clear if WWE apologized directly to the museum.

You can see the related posts below: