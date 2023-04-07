Vince note, decision on the Reigns-Rhodes outcome, and more on Jay White signing with AEW

– Fightful with some additional information on Jay White signing with AEW. His deal with AEW is a multi year deal and it was made before Wrestlemania 39 and WWE was aware of White not coming by then. After Wrestle Kingdom, WWE were confident that they would sign Switchblade as both Triple H and William Regal showed interest. However, the company failed to communicate properly along to process.

WWE had gotten as far as creating tenative plans for White’s WWE debut as there were some in the company hopeful that it would happen.

– Roman Reigns winning over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 was a Triple H decision and was the plan for months, reports PWTorch.

– Vince McMahon was meddling on RAW, but not to the extent that he was rewriting and tearing up scripts.