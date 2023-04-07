Vince McMahon not in Portland for Smackdown

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is not in Portland for tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

The report states that McMahon made very minor changes to the original proposed script while reviewing it remotely and nothing major was changed unlike this past Monday on Raw.

PWInsider adds that there is a “wait and see” scenario backstage to see if Vince will resume being at television tapings while there are others who feel that he was only at Raw this past Monday because he was already in town.

Monday Night Raw was universally panned by fans for being one of the worst, if not the worst, Raw After Mania episodes ever.

McMahon has said that he will remain involved creatively only at a higher level, that is for the major storyline decisions, and won’t interfere in the rest.