Seth Rollins seen speaking to production workers during commercial break

There have already been some rumors coming from behind-the-scenes of last night’s WWE Raw after WrestleMania, including Vince McMahon being in charge of the tapings, last-minute changes, and segments being scrapped late or even during the show taking place. However, it appears there’s now speculation that the Seth Rollins segment also might have been changed, per some footage revealed by WrestlingNews.co.

Seth Rollins appeared for a backstage interview recapping his WrestleMania 39 win. He then came out to the ring and the crowd was chanting his entrance music. The USA Network did cut to a commercial break after Rollins came out. A video has now surfaced showing the production workers talking to Rollins while he was in the ring during the break.

After the show returned from break, Rollins had his arms out, motioning to the fans as they were chanting the chorus of this theme music. Rollins then left the ring without saying another word. Rollins did have a microphone in his hand at one point, so it looked like there might have been a promo that was planned but later changed.

It has not yet been confirmed if Rollins’ segment got cut down or changed for the show, but you can view that footage that took place during the commercial break below: