Note on the Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes angle

As seen on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar turned heel against Cody Rhodes.

Fightful Select noted that while there were reportedly last-minute changes made to RAW by Vince McMahon, the angle with Lesnar betraying Cody was not one of them. According to Fightful, “sources familiar with the situation say that Lesnar was aware of his creative plans for after Wrestlemania nearly a month ahead of time.” The belief is that WWE made plans for Lesnar to feud with Cody before McMahon became involved behind the scenes again.

Michael Hayes was listed as the backstage producer for the Lesnar segment on RAW with Cody.