LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, who passed away on April 2 at the age of 78. We now cut to a video package of highlights from WrestleMania 39.

– We’re now live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole hypes tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.

Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Samantha Irvin does the ring introductions as out next comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The bell rings and Vinci takes Butch down to start, and again. Butch counters and they run the ropes with Butch nailing a clothesline for a pop. Butch rocks Vinci in the corner, then Holland tags in to take over.

Vinci nails a crossbody and stops, then tags in Kaiser to take over, working over Holland for a 2 count. Holland holds Kaiser by his arm, then Butch tags in off thee top with an axe handle. Kaiser fights free and in comes Vinci but Butch bends his fingers, then stomps.

GUNTHER has words with Sheamus to distract, allowing Kaiser to assist in Vinci hitting a big suplex on Holland for 2. Sheamus rushes in to help Holland but Kaiser and Vinci regroup at ringside, taunting them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER beats Butch down, then taunts Sheamus. GUNTHER with a Sleeper but Butch breaks free using his fingers. Vinci tags in and Butch blocks the German, then kicks Vinci in his head. Holland tags in with big slam to Kaiser as he also tags in.

Holland blocks Kaiser and delivers another big throw, then a corner clothesline. Kaiser fights free with a right hand but Holland blocks the double underhook. Holland with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Kaiser dodges Holland in the corner. Imperium ends up triple teaming Holland. GUNTHER tags in but Ridge headbutts him, then fights Vinci and Kaiser off.

GUNTHER with a cheap shot and a big running dropkick then a big powerbomb for 2 as Butch breaks it up. GUNTHER ends up applying a Boston Crab on Ridge. Sheamus reaches and reaches, finally getting the tag. Sheamus and GUNTHER unload with big rights and lefts now. Sheamus drops GUNTHER with a shoulder, then hits a running powerslam. Sheamus yells out for a pop.

Sheamaus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to GUNTHER. GUNTHER dodges the Brogue Kick and unloads on Sheamus now. Sheamus blocks the powerbomb and hits White Noise in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Butch takes out Kaiser with an enziguri, but Vinci takes out Butch. They hit Hi & Low on Ridge frh the ring and the floor. Butch hits a moonsault from the top to Kaiser at ringside. More chaos as Sheamaus hits a big knee to Vinci. Sheamus then levels Vinci with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes

– After the match, The Brawling Brutes stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus, Holland and Butch continue celebrating.

– Still to come, a look at Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see the two RAW segments from Monday with Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Heyman and Sikoa now. Fans boo and Heyman says there’s no booing his name, please. Kayla asks Heyman if he knows why Lesnar attacked Rhodes. Heyman wants to talk bout something far more relevant – your Tribal Chief, and the fact that the Bloodline main evented both nights of WrestleMania 39, all thanks to Reigns. Heyman goes on until Jey Uso interrupts. Jey is looking for Jimmy Uso but hasn’t seen him all night. Heyman says Reigns wanted Jimmy to stay home an watch on TV as Main Event Jey takes out Sami Zayn all by himself, cementing his legacy on The Island of Relevancy and solving the Sami Zayn problem. Jey says something quick and walks off. Heyman tells Solo to solve their problem tonight if Jey doesn’t solve the Sami problem tonight.

Ricochet vs. Ivar

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see stills from WrestleMania 39. We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Ivar with Valhalla. Cole says Braun Strowman and Erik are banned from ringside for this match, thanks to Adam Pearce.

The bell rings and Ricochet unloads with strikes but Ivar sends him to the corner, then misses a splash. Ricochet with more quick strikes, then a scissors takedown and a dropkick to send him to the floor.

Ricochet leaps out of the corner to dropkick Ivar off the apron back to the floor. Ricochet runs the ring for a suicide dive but Ivar catches and spikes him into the edge of the apron. Valhalla yells at Ivar, then he nails a running low crossbody into the apron. Ivar brings Ricochet back and unloads.

Ivar goes on and unloads with back elbows in the corner. Ivar takes Ricochet up top but he fights back with strikes. Ivar blocks the Sunset Bomb, then blocks the suplex counter. Ricochet with a running knee but Ivar rocks him with a big knee of his own.

Ivar springboards at Ricochet but Ricochet meets him with an uppercut. Ricochet’s back goes out when he tries to lift Ivar up. Ricochet tangles but Ivar levels him with a spin kick. Ivar goes to the top but Ricochet climbs up and cuts him off.

Ivar knocks Ricochet off to the apron, but Ricochet ends up sending Ivar flying to the mat for a big pop. Ricochet goes back up for the Shooting Star Press to get the pin for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are backstage admiring their titles. Owens mentions Sami facing Jey Uso tonight and how this can end The Bloodline stuff. Owens says they will be done with The Bloodline after tonight. Sami says something about all this just feels off, he’s not sure how to explain it and he just can’t shake this feeling off. Sami needs to talk to Jey. Owens asks what he’s talking about. Sami says they did what they said, they won the titles, and The Bloodline is crumbling… but he knows this sounds weird but he feels a sense of obligation. Owens says Jey isn’t going to be up for a little talk after how things went down. Owens goes on and says this is a bad idea, Sami should re-think. Sami says Owens is right but he’s got to do it, talk to Jey. Sami walks off.

Natalya and Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Shotzi and Natalya on the tank. We get a pre-recorded promo with Natalya and Shotzi saying they will prove why they should be the #1 contenders tonight, not Liv and Raquel, because they are a couple of Ballsy Baddies. The bell rings and Shotzi goes at it with Raquel. Shotzi with a dive early on.

Shotzi brings it back in for a 2 count. Raquel counters with a aside-slam but Shotzi rocks her with a knee. Raquel keeps fighting but Shotzi counters again. Liv tags in and knocks Shotzi out of Raquel’s grasp. Liv goes on and covers for 2 as Natalya makes the save.

Natalya tags in but Liv counters and rolls her for 2. They trade more pin attempts. Natalya with a big German suplex, then the discus clothesline for 2 as Raquel breaks it up. Shotzi with a crossbody to send Raquel to the floor.

Shotzi tags in for the double team neckbreaker to Liv. They go for the Hart Attack but Raquel intercepts Natalya and levels her. Liv with a Tornado DDT, then she goes on and hits Ob-Liv-ion to Shotzi for the pin to win.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Liv and Raquel stand tall and celebrate as Cole hypes Monday’s match against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.